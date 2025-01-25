Charge Come Back to Down Delaware

January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Darius Brown II of the Cleveland Charge shoots against the Delaware Blue Coats

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Darius Brown II of the Cleveland Charge shoots against the Delaware Blue Coats(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

WILMINGTON, DE - The Cleveland Charge (7-6) erased a 19-point second half deficit to defeat the Delaware Blue Coats (5-7), 122-110, at the Chase Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

Cleveland's Darius Brown II scored 18 points in the third quarter alone, finishing with a career-high 33 points on 11-of-14 shooting and 8-of-10 from three-point range overall to go along with seven assists and two steals in 41 minutes. JT Thor had 24 points and 11 rebounds with three blocks in 36 minutes. Eli Hughes came off the bench to score 27 points on 9-of-15 from the field in 29 minutes.

Delaware was led by Judah Mintz's 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes. Jaylen Martin scored 22 points and nabbed four steals in 37 minutes for the Blue Coats. Delaware's defense allowed the Cleveland to score 69 second half points on 63% field goal shooting and 57% from three-point range in the final two quarters.

Cleveland's five-game road stretch will continue when they visit the Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder) on Thursday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

