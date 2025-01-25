Coats Fall to Charge, 122-110

Delaware Blue Coats guard Aminu Mohammed hads up court against the Cleveland Charge

(Delaware Blue Coats, Credit: NBAE)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (5-7) fell to the Cleveland Charge (7-6) by a score of 122-110.

"They had a great third quarter," head coach Mike Longabardi said. "They scored 42 points in the third, we only scored 42 points the whole second half."

The Blue Coats came out hot, beginning the game with a 25-9 run in the first eight minutes. Delaware ended the first quarter leading 39-26 while shooting 56.5 percent from the field.

The Charge began the second frame on a run that allowed them to cut the Blue Coats' lead to three. Despite things getting tight to close the half, Delaware was able to head into the locker room with a 68-53 lead.

Cleveland took the lead in the third by scoring 42 points. Along with good defensive play, Darius Brown scored 17 points in the quarter, which was good enough to help the Charge take a 95-90 lead heading into the final frame of play.

In the fourth, Cleveland pulled away from the start. The Charge held Delaware to four points for the first five minutes of the period. Delaware could not recover from their slow start at the beginning of the quarter.

Brown led the way offensively for Cleveland. He finished with 33 points while shooting a very efficient 11-14 from the field. Elijah Hughes (27) and JT Thor (24) also had good games offensively, both getting over 20 points for the game.

Delaware's Judah Mintz scored a team-high 25 points with 12 points in the fourth quarter. It was a balanced attack all-around offensively for Delaware, with Jaylen Martin (22), Robert Woodard II (17), Jarron Cumberland (14), Thierry Darlan (12), and Aminu Mohammed (12) all scoring above 10 points.

The Blue Coats complete a three-game homestand on Sunday against the Greensboro Swarm. Tip off is set for 1:00 p.m. from Chase Fieldhouse.

