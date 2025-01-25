Santa Cruz Warriors Surge in San Diego, Conquering the Clippers 92-87

January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OCEANSIDE, CA - After dropping both Tip-Off Tournament games at home to the Clippers, the Santa Cruz Warriors (7-3) returned the favor, defeating the San Diego Clippers (5-5), 92-87, on the road at Frontwave Arena on Wednesday night.

Forward Jackson Rowe tied his career high with 30 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks to lead the Warriors. Forward Kevin Knox II recorded his fifth double-double of the season, tallying 20 points and 13 rebounds. Forward Javan Johnson contributed 12 points to the Warriors' offensive effort, and forward Blake Hinson finished the game with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Forward Braxton Key recorded 20 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals, while guard Jalen Adaway followed closely behind with 18 points and eight rebounds. Guards Kevion Nolan and Garrett Denbow had double-digit performances off the bench for the Clippers, scoring 16 points and 10 points, respectively.

Both teams were slow to find their footing at the start of the contest, combining for five turnovers and 5-of-12 shooting from the floor in the first four minutes of the game. Back-to-back dish-and-dunks from Collins to Knox saw the Warriors jump out to an early 13-6 advantage with 6:57 remaining in the first quarter. The Warriors continued to apply pressure on both ends of the court, holding San Diego to 25% field goal shooting and leaning on Rowe's nine first-quarter points to close out the opening frame with a 24-15 lead. Rowe continued to have the hot hand for the Sea Dubs in the second quarter, recording 10 of the Warriors' first 12 points in the period to eventually finish the first half with 19 points. Johnson drained a three-pointer to put the Warriors ahead, 44-32, with 3:46 left in the half, but the Clippers orchestrated a 13-2 run to close the gap and send Santa Cruz into the locker room at the halfway mark with a slim 46-45 lead.

After allowing Santa Cruz to control a majority of the first half, the Clippers returned from the break looking to set the tone, taking their first lead since the 8:33 mark in the first quarter and pulling ahead, 58-57, with just over six minutes left in the third frame. Six Santa Cruz turnovers and 0-of-7 shooting from behind the arc limited the Warriors on offense, and the Clippers capitalized on the lull to extend their lead to eight points with 2:38 remaining in the period. Despite four different Sea Dubs contributing to a 9-2 Santa Cruz run to end the quarter, the Clippers remained in the lead by a slim 69-68 margin after 36 minutes of action. Both sides traded blows for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter as Knox, Collins, and Rowe scored 18 of the team's 24 fourth-quarter points to tie the game up at 82 points apiece with 5:19 left to play. San Diego was held to just two points over a six-minute stretch, giving the Warriors an opportunity to take a 89-82 advantage with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Forward Donta Scott eventually sealed the victory with a pair of free throws, and the Warriors earned a hard-fought win, 92-87, on the road against the San Diego Clippers.

