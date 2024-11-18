Vipers Add A.J. Reeves

November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced the team has added guard A.J. Reeves from the available player pool during Nate Hinton's absence with Team USA.

Last week, Hinton was selected to be part of the 2024 USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team roster and will return to the Vipers following the final Team USA match against the Bahamas on Nov. 25.

Reeves (6-6, 205lbs.) spent the 2022-23 season with the Maine Celtics in which he averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 29 games. Prior to then, the Massachusetts native formed part of the 2023 NBA Summer League roster for the Boston Celtics.

Before declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, Reeves played four years with the Providence Friars. He finished his collegiate career with 979 points, 335 rebounds, 148 assists and 85 steals in 107 games played.

The Vipers will go on a three-game road trip starting on Friday, Nov. 22 to take on the Oklahoma City Blue at Paycom Center at 7:00 p.m. CST. The game may be streamed on www.NBAGLeague.com.

