Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update

November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







BOSTON, MA - Celtics forward/center Kristaps Porzingis has reached the next phase in his recovery. As part of his rehab plan, Porzingis and Celtics forward Xavier Tillman will be assigned to practice with the Maine Celtics at the Auerbach Center this afternoon. Following this practice, they will be recalled to the Boston Celtics, where Porzingis will continue to ramp up his workload.

No additional information regarding his return is available at this time, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

