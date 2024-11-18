Iowa Wolves Add Nate Pierre-Louis

November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced the team has added forward Nate Pierre-Louis from the available player pool. Pierre-Louis will be available for Iowa's game later today at the Indiana Mad Ants.

Pierre-Louis is a replacement on the roster for guard Chasson Randle who last week was named to the 12-man roster for the November 2024 USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team's training camp and games in Washington, D.C. Randle is slated to return to the Wolves following the final game against the Bahamas (Nov. 25).

Pierre-Louis last played for the Long Island Nets and Mexico City Capitanes during the 2023-24 season, averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He has played in 85 career G League games (29 starts) over three seasons with the Capitanes, the Nets and the South Bay Lakers, averaging 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Pierre-Louis played three collegiate seasons at Temple University from 2017-20, appearing in 91 career games (64 starts) for the Owls, averaging 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

