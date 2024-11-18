Mad Ants Top Wolves, Hankins Earns 100th Career Win

November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Indiana Mad Ants earned their first home win of the 2024-2025 season on Monday night, beating the Iowa Wolves 112-103 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The victory marked a milestone for Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins, who recorded his 100th win since taking the helm in 2020. Hankins is just the second Mad Ants head coach to reach the century mark in wins, trailing just Steve Gansey (123 wins) in the history books for the all-time franchise record.

Indiana (2-3) led by a point after the first quarter before outscoring Iowa 28-15 in the second frame to lead 59-45 at the break. The Mad Ants never trailed in the second half.

The Mad Ants outshot the Wolves (4-1) 48.8 to 45.5 percent in the game and outrebounded the visitors 50-42. Indiana did a lot of damage from the free throw line, draining 16-of-18 attempts, while the Wolves went 6-for-12 from the charity stripe.

Six players scored in double figures for the Mad Ants, led by 24 points by De'Vion Harmon and 22 from Jahlil Okafor. Purdue alum Dakota Mathias recorded the lone double-double for Indiana, posting 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mad Ants will next play at the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday and Saturday, with both games tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

