South Bay Falls to Stockton

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers fell to the Stockton Kings at home, 122-127, Sunday night at UCLA Health Training Center. Lakers two-way forward Armel Traoré tallied his second double-double and led the team with 25 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari posted his third straight double figure performance with 24 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and nine assists. Maxwell Lewis, on assignment from Los Angeles, notched 22 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3FG, 3-4 FT) with six rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block. Forward Alex Fudge and guard Marlain Veal scored in double figures off the bench with guard DaJuan Gordon leading the second unit with 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Stockton's strong offensive performance was anchored by assignment forward Colby Jones with 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3FG), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. Two-way guard Mason Jones tallied 22 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3FG, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists, one steal and one block. Two-way guard Isaac Jones followed suit with 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-3 3FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks. Stockton slipped through the cracks shooting 47.8 percent from the field (43-90 FG), barely outshooting South Bay's 47.1 percent from the field (41-87 FG).

The South Bay Lakers (1-2) next take on the San Diego Clippers (3-1) Nov. 20 at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif. They rematch the Stockton Kings at home Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center.

