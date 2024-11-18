Pelicans Recall Karlo Matković from Birmingham Squadron

November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled Karlo Matković from the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.

Assigned to Birmingham on November 5, Matković appeared in four games with the Squadron in which he averaged 17.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 27.4 minutes per contest.

