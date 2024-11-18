Pelicans Recall Karlo Matković from Birmingham Squadron
November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled Karlo Matković from the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.
Assigned to Birmingham on November 5, Matković appeared in four games with the Squadron in which he averaged 17.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 27.4 minutes per contest.
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 18, 2024
- Skyforce to Wear Specialty Jerseys in Partnership with Tióšpaye Healing Network - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Pelicans Recall Karlo Matković from Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Alex Morales Joins Puerto Rico Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team - Osceola Magic
- Stockton Kings Sweep Salt Lake City Stars in Series - Stockton Kings
- Vipers Add A.J. Reeves - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Add Nate Pierre-Louis - Iowa Wolves
- Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update - Maine Celtics
- South Bay Falls to Stockton - South Bay Lakers
- Hustle Earn First Win of Season in Victory over Legends - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Pelicans Recall Karlo Matković from Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Routs Defending Champion Oklahoma City
- Squadron Fall to Vipers in Second Game of Back-To-Back
- Hot Shooting Leads Birmingham to Win at Rio Grande Valley
- Squadron Partner with Tito's Handmade Vodka for Season of Giving