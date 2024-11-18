Mad Ants Lose Bell, Sign Noel

November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Mad Ants center Jordan Bell suffered a left knee injury on November 15 during the first quarter of the game vs. the Iowa Wolves. Bell will undergo surgery at a later date with an undetermined rehab length and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

In a related roster move, the Mad Ants acquired the Returning Rights to Obadiah Noel from the Westchester Knicks in exchange for the Returning Rights to Tevin Brown (2024) and Adam Kunkel (2025).

Noel will wear #5 for the Mad Ants.

