Indiana Mad Ants Hand Iowa Wolves First Loss

November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Mad Ants handed the Iowa Wolves its first loss of the season winning 112-103 on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Iowa (4-1) couldn't overcome tough team shooting performances across the board. As a team, the Wolves made just 4-of-32 (12.5 percent) from behind the three-point line and went 6-of-12 (50.0 percent) from the free throw line.

Leonard Miller finished with 34 points, one point shy of his career high, to go with 10 rebounds. Miller has recorded a double-double in every game this season. El Ellis added a career-best 14 points off the bench.

Indiana (2-3) had six players hit double figures led by De'Vion Harmon's team-high 24 points.

Despite its cold shooting and falling behind as many as 23 in the second half, Iowa was within Indiana by just two points late in the final quarter after Daishen Nix made a jumper. The Mad Ants countered with a 6-0 run that put the game out of reach for the Wolves. The teams were playing again after Iowa won the first game, 113-104, on Friday at Gainbridge.

Iowa finishes the road trip Wednesday morning visiting the Motor City Cruise (4-0) with tipoff at 10 a.m. on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.