Hustle Earn First Win of Season in Victory over Legends

November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Memphis Hustle (1-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, picked up their first win of the Tip-Off Tournament with a 90-85 victory over the Texas Legends (0-3) at Comerica Center. The victory marked the first career win for Head Coach T.C. Swirsky.

Miles Norris paced the Hustle with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Malachi Smith tallied 17 points and three steals. Armando Bacot contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. Mãozinha Pereira totaled 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Xavier Johnson scored 11 points off the bench.

Jarod Lucas led Texas with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Emanuel Miller contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds. Tyson Walker and Phillip Wheeler each scored 10 points off the bench. Warith Alatishe hauled in 13 rebounds.

The Hustle used an 18-9 run to take a double-digit lead in the first half. Texas fought back to take a 72-69 lead late in the third quarter. Memphis opened the fourth quarter on a 15-8 run to extend their lead to 88-80 late in the fourth quarter before pulling away for the win.

The Hustle scored 28 points off turnovers and shot 38.9 percent from beyond the arc, making 14 3-pointers. Texas outrebounded Memphis 52-43. The Hustle held the Legends to a season-low 37.8 percent shooting from the field.

Memphis returns home for a four-game home stand, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 10:30 a.m. against the Osceola Magic.

