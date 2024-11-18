Skyforce to Wear Specialty Jerseys in Partnership with Tióšpaye Healing Network

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that the team will wear specialty jerseys for the second time in the 2024-25 season, this time partnering with the Tióšpaye Healing Network.

Sioux Falls will wear the specially crafted uniforms sponsored by Fort Randall Casino during their matchup with the Indiana Mad Ants on Saturday, November 23rd.

The jersey features black-and-white patterns that symbolize eagle feathers. The eagle is a sacred symbol in Native American culture, representing strength, bravery, honor, and connection to the Creator. Eagle feathers are worn with dignity and pride. The teal color serves not only as a nod to the previous Skyforce colors but is also a traditional color used in tribal artwork for centuries. Lightning is incorporated into the background of the jersey, symbolizing a force that is both destructive and life-giving. Lastly, the center design features a star to honor the Star Nation and includes the four sacred colors to represent all our relations. This emphasizes the concept of "Mitakuye Oyasin" - we are all connected, we are all related.

The jersey auction is live now and will conclude on Saturday, November 23rd at 8:15PM. Bidding for these jerseys can be done on the DASH App or at sfskyforce.com/nativejersey24.

Tickets to see these jerseys in action can be purchased online at https://sfskyforce.com/nativenight24. A portion of each ticket sold through this link will benefit the Tióšpaye Healing Network. Tickets can also be purchased at the Skyforce office on Minnesota Avenue, via phone at 605-332-0605, or at the Pentagon Box Office on game day (pending availability).

