Stockton Kings Sweep Salt Lake City Stars in Series

November 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (2-1), defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (0-3), 116-110, Friday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Kings center Orlando Robinson led the Kings with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. Guard Jon Elmore registered 19 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Guard Antoine Davis added 17 points off the bench, two rebounds, and two assists. Elmore and Davis tied for most threes made on the night. Guard Dexter Dennis logged 14 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal, and a block. Guard Boogie Ellis punched in 13 points off the bench and recorded three rebounds, six assists, four steals, and a block. Forward Isaiah Crawford totaled 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Stars guard Isaiah Wong filed in 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Center Oscar Tshiebwe notched another double-double with 19 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Forward Max Abmas posted 14 points, one rebound, and 10 assists, recording a double-double. Guard Taevion Kinsey scored 12 points four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Forward Justin Lewis tabbed 12 points, five rebounds, one assists, and a steal. Former Stockton Kings forward Dane Goodwin finished with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Stockton Kings will hit the road to face off against the South Bay Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center on Sunday, November 17 at 5:00 PM PST. Fans can also watch the game on ESPNU.

