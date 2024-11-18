Alex Morales Joins Puerto Rico Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola Magic guard Alex Morales was selected to Puerto Rico's November 2024 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team, it was announced by Puerto Rico. Morales and Puerto Rico will play the United States on Friday, Nov. 22 and Cuba on Monday, Nov. 25.

Morales played in 74 collegiate games (71 starts) at Wagner in three seasons (2019-22) where he averaged 15.9 ppg., 6.9 rpg and 3.7 apg. in 33.1 minpg. After college, Morales played five games with the Golden State Warriors during the 2022-23 NBA Summer League.

Morales joined the Osceola Magic prior to the 2022-23 G League season and has played 64 games (15 starts) averaging 8.0 ppg., 5.2 rpg. and 2.8 apg. in 23.5 minpg.

The Osceola Magic will sign guard Xavier Pinson (6'3", 174, 6/23/00) who played in 140 collegiate games (97 starts) in five seasons between Missouri (2018-21), LSU (2021-22) and New Mexico State (2022-23). During that time, Pinson averaged 10.7 ppg., 2.7 rpg. and 3.4 apg. in 25.1 minpg. Most recently, Pinson played for the Salt Lake City Stars during the 2023-24 G League season, appearing in one game.

