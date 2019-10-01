Veteran Yannick Veilleux Returns to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday the return of veteran forward Yannick Veilleux for the 2019-20 season.

A full training camp roster will be released later Tuesday, as the players hit the ice for the first official practice at Wings Event Center.

Veilleux, 26, spent the majority of his rookie season with Kalamazoo in 2013-14, registering 39 points (16g, 23a) in 62 games that season. The St-Hippolyte, QC native since has played the majority of the last five seasons in the American Hockey League, most recently with the Rochester Americans in 2018-19.

"Yannick is a straight-line player, who plays a physical game," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "He will play in every situation for us, is so strong and has a great shot. He will be tough to defend."

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward surpassed 300 AHL games in April, bringing a wealth of experience to Kalamazoo's roster. Veilleux has accrued 71 points (33g, 38a) and 368 penalty minutes at the Triple-A level, split between Peoria, Chicago, St. John's, Laval and Rochester. The St. Louis Blues originally selected Veilleux in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

