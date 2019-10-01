Preseason Tickets Just $10
October 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, will give a preview to the top South Carolina hockey rivalry during the 2019 ECHL preseason. The Swamp Rabbits will host the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, October 5 at 6:05 p.m.
For the second consecutive season, the Swamp Rabbits will host a preseason game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. As part of the full and half season ticket package benefits, admission is FREE for those plan holders up to the amount of tickets in the package. General admission to the game will cost $10 per ticket.
Additionally, individual tickets for all 36 regular season home games are on sale now! Tickets are available by calling or stopping by the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office. Skip the lines and save money on day-of-game fees by being a full or half season ticket holder, or by purchasing flex tickets! More details are available at SwampRabbits.com.
