Manitoba Assigns High-Scoring Forward Alexis D'Aoust to IceMen
October 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that high-scoring forward Alexis D'Aoust has been assigned to the team by Manitoba of the AHL.
D'Aoust, 23, returns to Jacksonville where he played a key role in the Icemen's 5-0-0 start last season. The 6-0, 201-pound winger initially recorded a whopping 12 points in five games played with Jacksonville last season before earning a call-up to Manitoba. D'Aoust later returned to Jacksonville in March and finished the season with 15 points in 11 ECHL appearances. In addition, D'Aoust also scored a goal in his lone playoff appearance with the Icemen before suffering an injury.
D'Aoust (pronounced dah-OO) has 32 career points (17g, 16a) in two AHL seasons split between Manitoba and the Utica Comets. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native had a productive career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) totaling 241 points in 299 games played with the Shawinigan Cataractes from 2012-2017. D'Aoust is under an AHL contract with Manitoba for the 2019-20 season.
---
The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on Saturday, October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Flexible ticket packages are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.
The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 1, 2019
- Manitoba Assigns High-Scoring Forward Alexis D'Aoust to IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- Oilers Receive Five from San Antonio - Tulsa Oilers
- Lightning Reassign Matthew Spencer, Alexey Lipanov and Ryan Lohin to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Adirondack Receives Three from AHL's Laval Rocket - Adirondack Thunder
- Weselowski Inks Deal with Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Pick up Two Forwards from AHL's Milwaukee Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Preseason Tickets Just $10 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Receive 6 Players from AHL - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Sign Cam Brown - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Announce Initial Training Camp Roster - Maine Mariners
- Fairly Group Continues as "Official Insurance Provider of the ECHL" for 2019-20 Season - ECHL
- K-Wings Announce Training Camp Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Add Sol to a PTO - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale - Idaho Steelheads
- Veteran Yannick Veilleux Returns to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Former Portland Pirate Racine Signs with Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Royals Blue Line Bolstered with Knodel/Beaudry Additions - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville IceMen Stories
- Manitoba Assigns High-Scoring Forward Alexis D'Aoust to IceMen
- IceMen Announce Training Camp Roster; Add Several Players
- IceMen Receive Four Players from AHL Manitoba
- IceMen Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule
- IceMen Bring Back Jack Glover; Add Forward Beau McCue