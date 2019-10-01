Manitoba Assigns High-Scoring Forward Alexis D'Aoust to IceMen

October 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that high-scoring forward Alexis D'Aoust has been assigned to the team by Manitoba of the AHL.

D'Aoust, 23, returns to Jacksonville where he played a key role in the Icemen's 5-0-0 start last season. The 6-0, 201-pound winger initially recorded a whopping 12 points in five games played with Jacksonville last season before earning a call-up to Manitoba. D'Aoust later returned to Jacksonville in March and finished the season with 15 points in 11 ECHL appearances. In addition, D'Aoust also scored a goal in his lone playoff appearance with the Icemen before suffering an injury.

D'Aoust (pronounced dah-OO) has 32 career points (17g, 16a) in two AHL seasons split between Manitoba and the Utica Comets. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native had a productive career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) totaling 241 points in 299 games played with the Shawinigan Cataractes from 2012-2017. D'Aoust is under an AHL contract with Manitoba for the 2019-20 season.

