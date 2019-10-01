Steelheads Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

October 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Single-Game Tickets have been released by the Idaho Steelheads ahead of the 2019-20 season for all 36 regular season home games at CenturyLink Arena beginning with Opening Night on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder.

The 36-game home schedule features a variety of promotions, special theme nights and giveaway items for fans off all ages, including five jersey auction nights, the addition of DC Comics Night, the return of both Nickelodeon Night and Marvel Super Hero™ Night, and local community initiatives like Pink In The Rink and Jayden DeLuca Foundation Weekend.

The full promotional schedule can be found.

Single-game tickets are available for purchase online by clicking the above link or by calling the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS.

Entry into the Steelheads preseason game on Saturday, Oct. 5 is open to partial and full season ticket holders only. To inquire about mini plans, flex plans and season tickets, contact the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080.

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

