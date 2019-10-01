Everblades Pick up Two Forwards from AHL's Milwaukee Admirals

ESTERO, Fla. - After receiving eight players from the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, the Florida Everblades picked up two more skaters from their AHL affiliate on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nashville Predators assigned forward Tanner Jeannot from Milwaukee to Florida, while the Admirals released Michael Huntebrinker from a try-out contract. The Everblades signed Huntebrinker to a contract in the off-season, meaning he will now report to Florida's training camp, which began on Monday.

Jeannot, 22, is heading into his second season as a pro and suited up in 37 games for Milwaukee as a rookie in 2018-19. The Oxbox, Saskatchewan, native tallied seven goals, 11 points and an even plus-minus rating in his time with the Admirals.

Prior to turning professional, Jeannot played four years of major junior hockey with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League from 2014-18. He tabbed 170 career points (77g-93a) in 267 career games with Moose Jaw and served as an alternate captain for the Warriors in the 2017-18 season.

Entering his third full season as a pro, Huntebrinker is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign in 2018-19. The Chesterfield, Missouri, native averaged more than a point per game in ECHL play, racking up 18 goals and 26 assists in just 36 contests with the Reading Royals. He also netted two goals in 22 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Huntebrinker, who has 88 career ECHL points (38g-50a) in 109 games, played his college hockey at Minnesota State University, Mankato from 2013-17. He notched 15 career goals and 53 career points in 124 games for the Mavericks. Huntebrinker, 27, had his best season as a senior in 2016-17, scoring 22 points (4g-18a) in 39 games.

The 'Blades start the 2019-20 season on the road on Oct. 11-12 before returning to Hertz Arena for Opening Night presented by Hertz on Saturday, Oct. 19.

