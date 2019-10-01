Mariners Announce Initial Training Camp Roster

October 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - With Mariners training camp kicking off tomorrow morning, 30 players will compete to fill 21 spots on the active roster to begin the 2019-20 season. The training camp roster is as follows, but is subject to change on a daily basis. The team with which the player is under contract is abbreviated in parenthesis. (MNE = Maine Mariners, HAR = Hartford Wolf Pack, NYR = New York Rangers, LAV = Laval Rocket)

FORWARDS (16):

Taylor Cammarata (MNE)

Greg Chase (HAR)

Ryan Dmowski (HAR)

Jake Elmer (NYR)

Ryan Ferrill (MNE)

Dillan Fox (MNE)

Ted Hart (MNE)

Dawson Leedahl (NYR)

Alex Kile (MNE)

Nick Master (MNE)

Shawn McBride (HAR)

Michael McNicholas (MNE)

Ty Ronning (NYR)

Brett Supinski (MNE)

Dwyer Tschantz (MNE)

Terrence Wallin (MNE)

DEFENSEMEN (10):

Richie Boyd (MNE)

Felix Cloutier (MNE)

Johnny Coughlin (MNE)

Josh Couturier (MNE)

Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin (MNE)

Pierre Oullette (MNE)

Jonathan Racine (MNE)

Dallas Rossiter (MNE)

Gabriel Syvlestre (MNE)

Zack Tolkinen (HAR)

GOALTENDERS (4):

Francois Brassard (MNE)

Connor LaCouvee (LAV)

Tom McCollum (HAR)

Daniel Spencer (Tryout)

The majority of the training camp roster is made up of players under contract the Mariners and their affiliates - the NHL's New York Rangers and AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. ECHL teams can carry 21 players on their active roster for the first 30 days of the regular season before the number decreases to 20. Two additional players can be placed on reserve and an unlimited amount on injured reserve.

The Mariners have on-ice sessions from 10:00-11:30 AM Wednesday, October 2nd through Friday October 4th at Troubh Ice Arena. They'll host a preseason game in Exeter, New Hampshire on Saturday, October 5th against the Worcester Railers at the Rinks at Exeter at 4:30 PM. A night practice will be held on Tuesday, October 8th from 6:00-7:00 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for team introductions, with doors opening at 5:30 PM. All events are free to the public. An exclusive autograph session and meet and greet for full season ticket holders will follow the October 8th practice.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Tickets to all 36 home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans, flex packs and group tickets are also available. For more information, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.