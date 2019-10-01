Nailers Sign Cam Brown

October 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that they have signed forward Cam Brown to an ECHL contract.

Brown, 26, is set to begin his third full season of pro hockey, as he returns to Wheeling. Cam split last season between the Nailers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, exploding for 37 points in 35 games with Wheeling, before adding six points in 30 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Natick, Massachusetts native had his best stretch of play in December, when he racked 29 points during a 13-game point streak. That performance earned him two ECHL Player of the Week honors, in addition to ECHL Player of the Month.

With 90 points in 90 games as a Nailer, Brown is the team's active leader in both categories, and he is the lone player on the roster with at least two prior seasons in Wheeling. Cam's career totals between the AHL and ECHL are 31 goals, 74 assists, and 105 points in 143 games. Brown played college hockey at the University of Maine, where he majored in Business Management.

The Wheeling Nailers will play two preseason games on the road against the Fort Wayne Komets this weekend. Friday's tilt is scheduled for 8:05, followed by Saturday's re-match at 7:35. Wheeling will then open its 28th regular season with a road clash against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 12th at 7:35. The home opener will be Saturday, October 19th at 7:05 against the Indy Fuel. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

