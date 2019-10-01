Royals Blue Line Bolstered with Knodel/Beaudry Additions

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced the following two transactions Tuesday with the team's AHL affiliate the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

- Reigning ECHL Defenseman of the Year Eric Knodel has been loaned to Reading from Lehigh Valley.

- Defenseman Jeremy Beaudry has joined Reading after being released from a professional try-out contract with Lehigh Valley

Knodel, a West Chester, PA native, topped ECHL blue liners with 17 goals and 53 points last season. He had 25 power-play points in 2018-19 and has registered 55 in the last two seasons. He stands 6-foot-6, weighs 225 pounds and is a left-handed shot. The 29-year-old is entering his sixth professional season and has 174 ECHL points (50g) in 279 games. Knodel skated collegiately for the University of New Hampshire from 2010-14 and played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers during his amateur career.

Beaudry agreed to an ECHL contract with the Royals in July. The 25-year-old is entering his third professional season and spent the last two campaigns with Wichita. In 51 games last season, Beaudry scored six goals and 24 points. He compiled 13 goals and 37 points (69 GP) as a rookie. He won the 2017-18 ECHL Community Service Award.

