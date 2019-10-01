Fairly Group Continues as "Official Insurance Provider of the ECHL" for 2019-20 Season

October 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that The Fairly Group will once again serve as the official commercial insurance provider of the ECHL for the 2019-20 Season for the League and its 26 Member Teams.

"The Fairly Group is one of the ECHL's longest running partners and their management team is a critical component to our success," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Their experience and commitment to their clients in the sport marketplace is second to none."

The partnership agreement highlights Fairly Group at all ECHL regular season and playoff games, as well as at the League's signature events hosted throughout the season, including the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita, Kansas on Jan. 22, 2020.

"The Fairly Group is proud to be a partner with ECHL and we look forward to the upcoming season," said Alex Fairly, President of The Fairly Group.

The Fairly Group has represented the ECHL for 18 years in securing insurance related products and risk management education.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.