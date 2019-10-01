Adirondack Receives Three from AHL's Laval Rocket

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today they have received goaltender Michael McNiven, as well as forwards Antoine Waked and Hayden Verbeek on re-assignment from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

McNiven, 22, is in his third season in the Montreal Canadiens organization. Prior to his professional career, the Winnipeg, MB native spent parts of four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Owen Sound Attack where he was named OHL and CHL goaltender of the year in 2016-17. McNiven played 55 games with the Rocket and five games in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast over the last two seasons.

Waked, 23, skated in a combined 90 AHL games between 2017-18 and 2018-19, all with Laval and recorded 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists). The Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC native signed an NHL contract with Montreal following his fourth season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Additionally, Waked suited up for seven ECHL games last season with the Maine Mariners.

Verbeek, 21, is heading into his second season as a pro after skating in 48 games with the Rocket last season in the AHL and four games with the Maine Mariners in the ECHL. The Winchester, ON native played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and played in 250 games during his OHL career. Verbeek is the nephew of Stanley Cup Champion Pat Verbeek, who played over 1500 games throughout his career.

