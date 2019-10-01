K-Wings Announce Training Camp Roster

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced its training camp roster Tuesday as the team opened camp with its first official practice. The roster is made up of 30 players, consisting of 18 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

Kalamazoo Wings Training Camp Roster

Goaltenders (3): Jake Hildebrand (SPC), Jake Kielly (NHL), Max Milosek (PTO)

Defensemen (9): Cory Dunn (SPC), Ian Edmondson (SPC), Tyler Ganly (SPC), Eric Kattelus (SPC), Brandon Lubin (SPC), Aaron Thow (AHL), Matt VanVoorhis (SPC), James Vermeulen (SPC), Ben Wilson (SPC)

Forwards (18): Mitch Atkins (PTO), Kyle Blaney (SPC), Tommaso Bucci (PTO), Adam Dauda (SPC), Zach Diamantoni (SPC), Matt Iacopelli (SPC), Zane Jones (SPC), Justin Kovacs (SPC), Keegan Miller (PTO), Craig Pefley (SPC), Zach Saar (SPC), Dylan Sadowy (AHL), Luke Sandler (SPC), Brennan Sanford (SPC), Garrison Sanipass (PTO), Tanner Sorenson (AHL), Justin Taylor (SPC), Yannick Veilleux (SPC)

*SPC - standard player contract

*PTO - professional tryout

*AHL - American Hockey League contract (Utica)

*NHL - National Hockey League contract (Vancouver)

Several players on Kalamazoo's training camp roster recently took part in the Utica Comets AHL camp, including goaltender Jake Kielly, defensemen Ian Edmondson and Aaron Thow, and forwards Matt Iacopelli, Dylan Sadowy, and Tanner Sorenson.

Additionally, forward Boston Leier is currently in Utica's AHL camp on a professional tryout. Leier signed a standard player contract with Kalamazoo this summer.

The K-Wings revealed the full training camp schedule Monday. All practices are at Wings Event Center and open to the public during camp. Kalamazoo will host the Toledo Walleye on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. in an exhibition game, with tickets available for just $5. Kalamazoo Wings season ticket holders get in free and will be able to pick up their season tickets that night.

Kalamazoo Wings Training Camp Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Friday, Oct. 4 - Preseason Game vs. Toledo Walleye, 7:00 p.m. (Wings Event Center)

Saturday, Oct. 5 - Preseason Game AT Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m. (Huntington Center)

Sunday, Oct. 6 - No Practice

Monday, Oct. 7 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Wednesday, Oct. 9 - Practice, 10:00 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Thursday, Oct. 10 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Friday, Oct. 11 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Saturday, Oct. 12 - Season Opener AT Fort Wayne Komets, 7:35 p.m. (Memorial Coliseum)**

**Official Kalamazoo Wings Watch Party - Old Burdick's at Wings West

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game. Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $10.

