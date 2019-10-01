Oilers Receive Five from San Antonio

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, received five players from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

San Antonio assigned defenseman Josh Wesley and forwards Robby Jackson and J.J. Piccinich to Tulsa, while the St. Louis Blues assigned goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio to Tulsa. Additionally, the Rampage released Oilers' goaltender Devin Williams from his professional try-out contract. Jackson, Wesley and Williams will join the Oilers at practice on Wednesday, and Fitzpatrick and Piccinich will report Thursday.

Wesley, 23, joined the Rampage this offseason upon the expiration of his NHL entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 6'3, 207 lbs. defenseman was selected in the fourth round, 96th overall by the Hurricanes in 2014. Wesley comes to the Oilers with 48 AHL games played and 47 points (13G, 34A) in 109 career ECHL games. Prior to turning pro, the Hartford, CT native compiled 37 points (12G, 25A) in 188 career OHL games. Wesley also spent time in the USHL and with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

Jackson, 22, signed with the Rampage at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, scoring one goal in three games. Prior to turning pro, the 5'9, 190 lbs. forward played collegiately at St. Cloud State University, tallying 121 points (52G, 69A) in 149 games for the Huskies. The Alameda, CA native played his junior hockey in the USHL, earning USHL All-Rookie Team and USHL Rookie of the Year honors in 2013-14. Jackson finished his USHL career with 80 points (42G, 38A) in 104 games.

Williams, 23, returns to Tulsa for his third season with the Oilers. 2018-19 saw Williams go 20-9-4 with a 2.12 G.A.A and a .916 save percentage. The Saginaw, MI native also appeared in 17 of the Oilers' 20 postseason contests. The 6'0, 193 lbs. goaltender appeared in relief for the Rampage twice last season, posting a .938 save percentage in 45 minutes of game play.

Piccinich, 23, brings championship pedigree to Tulsa. The 6'0, 190 lbs. forward won the Kelly Cup last season with the Newfoundland Growlers, adding to a trophy case that already contained the 2015-16 Memorial Cup. A fourth-round selection of the Maple Leafs in 2014, Piccinich has 74 points (27G, 47A) in 131 career ECHL games. The Paramus, NJ native played one season at Boston University before playing in the OHL for the London Knights, recording 138 points (56G, 82A) in 132 career games with the Knights.

Fitzpatrick, 21, is in the second year of his NHL entry-level contract. The 2016 second-round pick split time between Tulsa and San Antonio last season, posting a 12-10-2 record during his time with the Oilers. The St. John's, NL native won the Memorial Cup with Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2017-18, and was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team in 2014-15. The 6'3, 205 lbs. goaltender was called up to the Blues in late December, but did not see game action.

The five additions bring Tulsa's training camp roster to 29 players, consisting of 18 forwards, seven defenseman and four goaltenders.

Forwards (18): Stefan Brucato (PTO), Darius Davidson (ECHL), Robby Jackson (AHL-San Antonio), Tanner Karty (PTO), Alex Kromm (ECHL), Ian McNulty (ECHL), Tommy Mele (ECHL), Frankie Melton (ATO), Connor Moynihan (ECHL), Danny Moynihan (ECHL), J.J. Piccinich (AHL-San Antonio), Canon Pieper (ECHL), Adam Pleskach (ECHL), Craig Puffer (ECHL), Charlie Sampair (ECHL), Ryan Tesink (ECHL), Jared Thomas (ECHL), Bobby Watson (PTO)

Defensemen (7): Jake Clifford (ECHL), Steven Kaunisto (ECHL), Cam Knight (ECHL), Miles Liberati (ECHL), Mike McKee (ECHL), John Teets (ECHL), Josh Wesley (AHL - San Antonio)

Goaltenders (4): Olle Erikkson Ek (NHL-Anaheim), Evan Fitzpatrick (NHL-St. Louis), Ian Keserich (PTO), Devin Williams (ECHL)

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

