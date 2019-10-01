Weselowski Inks Deal with Thunder

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Riley Weselowski to a SPC and goaltender Ryan Mulder to a PTO.

Weselowski, 34, begins his 11th year as a pro. A native of Pilot Mound, Manitoba, the 6-foot, 192- pound blueliner has played the majority of his career with the Rapid City Rush. He turned pro in 2008-09, signing with the Idaho Steelheads. In 2009-10, he began the season with the Steelheads before finishing the year in the Central Hockey League with Rapid City. He spent nine seasons in the Black Hills while also making stops in Cincinnati and Florida. Weselowski brings a wealth of experience to the Thunder blueline, having played in 654 games as a pro and notching 223 points (44g, 179a).

Prior to turning pro, Weselowski played four years at Bemidji State University where he was teammates with former Thunder defenseman Andrew Martens and forward Ian Lowe. He appeared in 124 games for the Beavers, tallying 39 points (8g, 31a).

Weselowski isn't a stranger to Kansas as his wife is originally from Emporia.

