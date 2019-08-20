Verbeek Joins Walleye

Toledo, OH - Forward Ryan Verbeek has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-2020 season.

Verbeek is following in the footsteps of his uncle, Tim Verbeek, who played in 182 games over three years for the Toledo Storm from 2000-03. The bloodlines continue for him as he is also a nephew of former NHL forward Pat Verbeek who appeared in 1,424 career NHL games including a pair of seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

The 23-year-old spent this past season playing in France for Lyon in which he skated in 31 games, scoring 12 goals with 11 assists and 39 penalty minutes.

"When you look at Ryan the history of his family certainty stands out," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He has produced wherever he has played and we are looking forward to what he brings to Toledo."

The Kingston, Ontario native played one season of Canadian Collage at Dalhousie University with six points (3G, 3A) in just 12 games before marching over to France. From 2012-2016 the 6'0", 209-pound forward skated in 202 games at the OHL level between Windsor and Kingston with 73 career points (31G, 42A) and 138 penalty minutes. That included a career best 63 games for Kingston in the 2015-16 season.

