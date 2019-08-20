Defenseman Blake Thompson Returns to Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Blake Thompson to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Thompson, 26, is back in Glens Falls after putting up a professional best 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 72 games played this past year. 2019-20 will be the Listowel, ON native's second full season with the Thunder after he joined the team following his stint with the Cincinnati Cyclones in December of 2017. Thompson played in 44 games that season with Adirondack and had one goal and six assists.

"We are extremely happy to have Blake back this season," Thunder Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Alex Loh said. "He made great strides last year and was a guy we trusted and relied on when we looked at our defense. We are excited to see what he will bring to the table come October."

Before his time in the pro ranks, Thompson played four seasons for St. Norbert College (NCAA D-III), notching 73 points (19 goals, 54 assists) in 112 games. The 6'1, 205-pound defenseman earned all-conference honors in his sophomore and junior seasons. During Thompson's freshman season, the Green Knights won the NCAA D-III Championship.

Thompson played one season in 2012-13 with the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League. With the Grizzlies, Thompson netted four goals, added 22 assists and was a +39 in 47 games played.

