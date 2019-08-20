Cyclones Announce Preseason Home-And-Home with Indy

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced their dates for the 2019 ECHL Preseason. The defending Brabham Cup Champions will take on the Indy Fuel on Friday and Saturday, October 4 and 5.

Friday's game will be in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 6:35pm, and the Cyclones return home on Saturday night to take on the Fuel in their lone home preseason contest at 7:35pm. Tickets for Cincinnati's home preseason game are available now and are just $5.00 for the general public, and free to all Cyclones Season Ticket Holders.

This year will be the first all-time preseason meetings between the two teams. The sides met 12 times during the 2018-19 campaign, with the Cyclones posting a 8-4-0-0 mark in those contests. Overall, Cincinnati holds a 28-20-4-2 mark against the Fuel.

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the Brabham Cup champion Cincinnati Cyclones want to thank you for coming along for the ride with us! Our sights now turn to FIRST FACE-OFF which is set for Saturday, October 12, against the Wheeling Nailers, and we invite YOU to stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information, and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

