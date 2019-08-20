Rush Introduce New In-Game Team

August 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





We are excited to announce that Adrian "Gunner" Ludens will be our next Public Address Announcer, while Kayleigh Schmidt will be our new In-Game Host for the 2019-20 season!

Adrian Ludens, aka "Gunner", begins his first season as the Public Address Announcer for the Rush, following 10 seasons as the team's In-Game Host. He started in radio in 1992, but left radio in 1999 and worked for a book and music retail chain for a decade. He returned to radio full-time in 2008 on 100.3 the FOX, coinciding with the arrival of the Rapid City Rush games on the radio airwaves. Gunner is the afternoon host of The Rock Vault on 100.3 the FOX, and serves as the station's program director, overseeing the music, the programs, imaging and on-air content. He also provides weather forecasts for the five Rapid City-based Homeslice Audio radio stations.

Adrian likes to keep busy! Not only has he worked with the Rush for the last 10 seasons, but he occasionally works for the Civic Center Event Staff, and tends bar at His & Hers Alehouse and Wine Bar in Deadwood every Sunday. Using his real name, he has published over 100 short stories, appearing in a variety of anthologies and magazines. His stories are mostly horror and supernatural suspense. Adrian has four collections of short stories available on Amazon in paperback and for Kindle.

Adrian originally moved to the Black Hills back in 1986. He and his wife, Crissy, and their kids Victor and Maddy, live in Rapid City. Adrian often says he "loves hockey, horror, and heavy metal" and is thrilled to serve as PA Announcer for the Rapid City Rush!

Kayleigh Schmidt is joining the Rush organization once again for the 2019-2020 season as the in-game host. She previously worked as a Rushette in 2011-2012.

If her name sounds familiar, you might have watched her while getting ready in the morning during the week on Good Morning KOTA Territory. She previously worked for KSFY as the Aberdeen Bureau Reporter.

She's originally from Willmar, MN. Kayleigh moved to Rapid City in 2006 after traveling around with her family - perks of being an Air Force brat! She attended South Middle School and New Underwood High School, eventually moving to Stevens and graduating from there in 2012. After that, Kayleigh attended South Dakota State University where she received a bachelor of science degree in journalism with an emphasis in broadcast.

In college, she had the chance to anchor a sports segment for the Jacks Weekly Report as well as take a few sports writing classes.

As a proud Minnesotan, hockey and figure skating are in her blood. The Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals are her favorite teams, but she also enjoys a Twins and Vikings game from time to time. Kayleigh also enjoys horror films/books, all things winter, concerts, hiking and hanging out with her pets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.