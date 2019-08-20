Thunder Inks Pair of Defensemen

August 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defensemen Brendan Smith and Zane Schartz for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"Brendan had an outstanding college career at Cornell," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He comes from a program that has produced a number of pro hockey players. He can play in all situations and we are excited to have him on board. Zane is a smooth skating, puck moving defenseman that did well last year. He came recommended from Dan Watson, Head Coach of Toledo, even though he was there for a short time."

Smith, 23, turns pro after completing a four-year collegiate career at Cornell University. A native of Centennial, Colorado, the 6-foot, 194-pound defenseman registered 19 points (8g, 11a) in 92 career games for the Big Red. He was also a +40 during his career. Smith helped Cornell to an ECAC Regular season title in 2017-18.

Prior to his time in college, he played two seasons for the USHL's Omaha Lancers. In 89 games, he collected 20 points (3g, 17a).

Schartz, 25, begins his second full season as a pro. A native of Plano, Texas, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound blue liner saw time last year with Norfolk, Indy and Toledo. In 33 games, Schartz tallied 10 points (3g, 7a) during his rookie season.

Prior to turning pro, Schartz played three seasons at Liberty University. He was a dynamic offensive force for the Flames, recording 20 or more points in all three seasons and piling up 59 points (23g, 36a) during his senior year. He finished with 129 points (48g, 81a) in 99 career games. Schartz makes his offseason home in Wichita.

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.