Fuel Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced their 2019 preseason schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Fuel will face the Cincinnati Cyclones for a pair of exhibition games on Oct. 4-5.

The longtime rivals will open the 2019 preseason on October 4th at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with opening puck drop at 6:35pm. Tickets to the Friday exhibition will be available for just $10 by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or Ticketmaster. Fans who have purchased Full-Season, Half-Season, 12-Game Flex Pack or a 9-Game Plan for the 2019-20 season will receive their seats for the preseason game as part of their ticket package.

The second half of the home-and-home series on Saturday, Oct. 5th during a 7:30 p.m. rematch at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

In addition, the Fuel announced that individual tickets for the preseason and Opening Weekend presale tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased by logging on to IndyFuelHockey.com or by visiting the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office. Single-game tickets for the remainder of Indy's 2019-20 regular season schedule will be available on a later date.

