Moynihan Brothers Make Move to Tulsa

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Tuesday the signings of Connor and Danny Moynihan.

Danny Moynihan, 23, returns to professional hockey after a brief hiatus, last playing in the 2017-18 season for the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL and the Utica Comets of the AHL. Danny posted 41 points (14G, 27A) in 48 games with the Wings and played in 11 games for Utica. Oilers fans may remember him from his impressive three-point-performance against Tulsa on February 7, 2018. Prior to playing in Kalamazoo, Danny played for head coach Rob Murray in Alaska, compiling 52 points (22G, 30A) in 71 games.

"I had Danny his rookie year in Alaska," Murray said "He was one of my best players - an offensive threat at all times, and he's very good at winning draws. He's a great addition to what we already have in place."

Connor Moynihan, 22, joins the Oilers after a rookie campaign that saw him spend time with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. Last season, the 6'4 209 lbs. forward tallied 14 points (6G, 8A) in 52 games with the Fuel, earning a two-game call-up to the IceHogs in November. Connor logged significant time on the penalty kill for Indy, scoring two short-handed goals.

"Connor is a big, smooth-skating winger," Murray said about his new addition "He brings a different element to his game than his brother. He really uses his size to his advantage, and I'm really excited to get them both here to Tulsa."

The brothers, who call the New England area home, reunite after last playing together with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL during the 2015-16 season. Danny tallied 166 points (78G, 88A) during his 197 game QMJHL career. Connor posted 133 points (68G, 65A) and 470 penalty minutes in 310 games for the Mooseheads.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

