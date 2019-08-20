Atlanta Team President Recognized with High Honor

Duluth, GA - Atlanta Gladiators' Team President Jerry James, who was just appointed to the position this year, has already had a big impact on the organization, as well as the surrounding community where he works and lives. For those tireless efforts, hard work and continued influences, Jerry has been named one of the "50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia."

On being honored for the award Atlanta Gladiators President and recipient Jerry James said, "I do it because I love the job and have a passion for sports. The way an organization and sports can affect people from youth to adult, never ceases to amaze me. I never expected recognition for it. My greatest reward is being an active member in the community, as well as respect and enjoy the people in it. I am truly honored and humbled that my efforts were acknowledged. It means a lot to me, as well as my heritage that people have seen how much I have tried to make a difference and will continue to be an impactful person."

Last year was Jerry's first season with the franchise and he brought in record setting revenue. In just over a year, he made the big leap from Group Sales Manager to the front of the franchise, when he was named team president. James has been in his new position for just over four months now and has already taken the Glads to new heights, with a fresh marketing strategy. Jerry's influence has already brought the organization to another level and the team has not even played a game yet under his command. With the season opener on October 18, James has already set the team in motion for a great success. Fans will see a brand-new show, with innovative promotions that will provide family affordable entertainment for the entire community.

This is not the first award James has received. The Fresno, California native brings an extensive background in professional sports to the Gladiators. James earned some hardware for his hard work with four championship rings. He won two World Series rings with the San Francisco Giants and one with the Houston Astros organizations, while winning another with their Triple-A affiliate, the Fresno Grizzlies, when they won the Pacific Coast League Championship. Jerry who spent a decade with Fresno on the highest level of minor league baseball, served as the team's Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Revenue. There he developed many aspects of the team's business approach, focusing on corporate partnerships and community alliances. Much like his time with the Grizzlies, the always committed James spends most of his off time now working with community non-profit organizations like Ser Familia, the National Latino Police Officers Association-Georgia Chapter, The Atlanta Gladiators Foundations and others. It is just one of the many reasons he was honored with the award as "50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia".

James will receive the award on September 4, 2019 in the Infinity Club at SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves. In a partnership between the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Atlanta Braves, the event will coincide with the launch of Los Bravos weekend, commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month.

