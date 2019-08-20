Rookie Forward Jade McMullen Signs with Kansas City
August 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, John-Scott Dickson announced Monday the club has signed rookie forward Jade McMullen to a standard player contract for the 2019-20 season.
A five-foot-10, 183-pound forward from Edmonton, Alberta, McMullen played in three games for the Kalamazoo Wings last season, posting one assist. The 24-year old played collegiately at Western Michigan University, where he racked up 30 points on 12 goals and 18 assists in 115 games with the Broncos.
The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 20, 2019
- Admirals Lock up 6'3 Goaltender Joel Rumpel - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Rookie Forward Jade McMullen Signs with Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center Enters Long-Term Agreement with Bay State Brewing Company - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Announce Preseason Home-And-Home with Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Jenks Joins Komets - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Captain Returns - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Introduce New In-Game Team - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Sign 2016 WHL Champion Tyler Coulter - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Inks Pair of Defensemen - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Make Deal with Rush - South Carolina Stingrays
- Verbeek Joins Walleye - Toledo Walleye
- Atlanta Team President Recognized with High Honor - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Rookie Forward Jade McMullen Signs with Kansas City
- Mavericks Trade Mark Cooper's Rights to South Carolina for Rights to Forward Kozun and D-Man McKernan
- Mavericks Re-Sign Brothers Darian and David Dziurzynski
- Mavericks Release 2019-20 Promotional Schedule
- Mavericks Sign Free Agent Forward Jack Walker