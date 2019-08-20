Rookie Forward Jade McMullen Signs with Kansas City

August 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, John-Scott Dickson announced Monday the club has signed rookie forward Jade McMullen to a standard player contract for the 2019-20 season.

A five-foot-10, 183-pound forward from Edmonton, Alberta, McMullen played in three games for the Kalamazoo Wings last season, posting one assist. The 24-year old played collegiately at Western Michigan University, where he racked up 30 points on 12 goals and 18 assists in 115 games with the Broncos.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

