Admirals Lock up 6'3 Goaltender Joel Rumpel
August 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have signed 2 time Kelly Cup Champion goaltender Joel Rumpel for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.
Rumpel, 28, posted a record of 30-28-0 last season with a 3.03 GAA and .900 save% with the Glasgow Clan on the EIHL in England.
The 6'3, 190lbs Swift Current, SK, CAN native spent the 4 seasons playing NCAA D1 at the University of Wisconsin (2011-2015). At Wisconsin, Rumpel helped the Badgers win the WCHA in 2012-13 and the BIG10 Championship in 2013-14 while taking home multiple accolades including 2012-13 All WCHA Academic team and All Tournament team. In 2013-14, Rumpel was BIG10 second All-Star team while also being a Hobey Baker Award finalist and in 2014-15, he won the BIG10 Sportsmanship Award. Since, Rumpel has played for 4 ECHL teams (Allen, Cincinnati, Wichita, and Utah) between 2015-2018 while also seeing action in 2 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda before spending last season overseas with Glasgow where he helped the Clan win the EIHL Gardiner Conference Championship.
The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!
For ticket information: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/norfolkadmirals/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D05.
