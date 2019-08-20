Stingrays Make Deal with Rush

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, has completed a trade to send defender Ryker Killins to the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations.

Killins signed an AHL contract with the Tucson Roadrunners on Aug. 1. Rapid City serves as Tucson's ECHL affiliate.

The blueliner signed with the Stingrays late last season on Mar. 4 after finishing his collegiate career with Ferris State University. In 14 regular season games, Killins scored nine points on three goals and six assists before adding an assist in five postseason contests.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

