K-Wings Captain Returns

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Ben Wilson for the 2019-20 season.

Wilson, 28, enters his seventh season in Kalamazoo after serving as the team captain in each of the past three. The Calgary, Alberta native has skated in 317 games for the K-Wings, accumulating 57 points (11g, 46a) and 468 penalty minutes in his first six years.

"I'm happy to be back," said Wilson.

The 5'10, 185 lbs. defenseman totaled 12 points (1g, 11a) and 99 penalty minutes in 68 regular season games for Kalamazoo in 2018-19, and helped lead the Wings to the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"Ben bleeds blue and red and our staff and players cannot say enough good things about him," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "What he provides as a leader of this team goes far beyond what shows up on the stat sheet."

Wilson has also suited up in 40 career American Hockey League games for the Lake Erie (Cleveland) Monsters and Syracuse Crunch. Prior to joining the K-Wings in 2013-14, he also appeared in 61 Central Hockey League games between the Allen Americans and Denver Cutthroats.

