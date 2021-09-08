Velasquez strikes out nine in loss

(Worcester, MA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (48-60) got a solid start out of Vince Velasquez on Wednesday, but it wouldn't be enough as the Worcester Red Sox (62-47) won 4-3. Velasquez struck out nine batters through 3 2/3 innings pitched.

Nick Maton homered for the second straight night as he hit a two-run home run against Raynel Espinal (10-4) in the top of the second inning to give Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead. Franchy Cordero homered against Velasquez in the bottom of the second inning to cut the Pigs' lead to 2-1.

Cordero struck again in the bottom of the sixth inning as he hit a two-run home run against Braeden Ogle (3-4) to give Worcester a 3-2 lead. Jack Lopez hit an RBI single against Brady Lail in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend Worcester's lead to 4-2.

Arquimedes Gamboa hit his first AAA home run in the top of the ninth inning against Eduard Bazardo to cut the lead to 4-3. It wouldn't be enough as Bazardo would earn his third save of the season by closing out the contest.

The Pigs and WooSox play again on Thursday evening at Polar Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

