Five Run Eighth Gives Toledo Second Consecutive Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Toledo Mud Hens (64-46) scored six runs in the last two frames to beat the Iowa Cubs (45-65) by a score of 7-5, Wednesday at Principal Park.

Iowa took an early 3-0 lead with a two-run shot in the first from Trayce Thompson and an RBI single from Zach Davis in the second. Ryan Kellogg kept the Mud Hens offense off balance all day, throwing 5.2 innings of one-run ball.

The lefty allowed six hits and one walk while striking out seven Toledo batters. They scored one run against him in his final inning of work, when Isaac Paredes hit an RBI double. Trent Giambrone bumped Iowa's lead right back to three with an RBI double of his own in the bottom half of the inning.

It stayed 4-1 until the eighth inning, when Ethan Roberts got tagged for five earned runs in just 0.2 innings. Roberts walked three batters and allowed two hits, taking his second loss of the year with the I-Cubs.

Each team scored one run in the ninth, but it wasn't enough for Iowa to make a comeback as the Mud Hens won their second game in a row to start the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Ryan Kellogg came just one out away from a quality start, surrendering just one earned run over 5.2 innings.

- Trayce Thompson hit his team-leading 17th and 18th home runs today, driving in three of Iowa's five total runs. He was the only Iowa hitter to record a multi-hit game.

- Tyler Ladendorf extended his season long hitting streak to five games, going 1-for-4 with a run scored out of the two-hole.

The two teams are set to meet for game three of the series tomorrow night, with first pitch at Principal Park scheduled for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

