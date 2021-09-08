Hens Complete Comeback with Five Run Eighth

Toledo, Ohio - The Mud Hens came back to beat the Iowa Cubs this afternoon by a score of 7-5. The Hens utilized a five run eighth inning to propel them to victory after trailing for the first seven innings of the game. Riley Greene and Isaac Paredes both tallied three hits in the contest while Ryan Kreidler and Juan Centeno both put forth multi-hit efforts. RHP Pedro Payano put together a nice start for the Hens, bouncing back from a busy first couple innings by the Cubs offense. Payano's final line was 6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K's.

The Mud Hens opened the game quietly on offense, falling in order in the top of the first. Starter Pedro Payano has a laborious inning in the bottom of the first, hitting the first batter faced. Despite a double play erasing the runner, the Cubs still tagged Payano for a few runs as a walk came around to score on a two run homer.

Trailing 2-0 early, the Hens would limited to a leadoff single by Isaac Paredes in an otherwise scoreless inning. Iowa would tack on another run in the bottom of the second as a two out double came in to score on an RBI single.

Still struggling to get some offensive momentum, Toledo fell in order to start the third. Payano bounced back in the bottom half of the inning, facing the minimum three batters as a double play ended the inning.

The Mud Hens would once again be limited to an Isaac Paredes single as they left the top of the fourth still trailing 3-0. Payano threw another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the fourth as his defense turned their third double play of the afternoon.

For the first time all game, the Mud Hens got a pair of base runners in the fifth as Ryan Kreidler doubled and Juan Centeno singled with two outs. Unfortunately, both runners would be stranded as Iowa escaped the jam. Payano kept picking up steam in the bottom of the fifth, throwing his first base runner-free inning.

The Hens scored their first run of game in the top of sixth as back to back doubles by Riley Greene and Isaac Paredes made the score 3-1. Kody Clemens also walked in the inning but would be left on base. Just when it seemed like the Hens were starting to crawl back into the game however, Iowa rallied back for another run. After the leadoff man reached on a single, a two out single and double quickly made the score 4-1 in favor of the Cubbies.

The Mud Hens were limited to a Ryan Kreidler leadoff single to start the seventh as Toledo continued to struggle plating runs. RHP Wladimir Pinto entered the game from the bullpen to start the bottom of the seventh inning. Pinto would throw a lockdown inning, quickly retiring the side.

The Hens broke out of their offensive slump in a big way in the eighth inning. The rally started with Spencer Torkelson leading off the inning with walk. A single and walk by Riley Greene and Isaac Paredes respectively, loaded the bases. Aderlin Rodriguez then shot a double into right field, scoring Torkelson and Greene. Now trailing by one, a sacrifice groundout by Kody Clemens scored Paredes, tying the game. Not done yet, an intentional walk to Ryan Kreidler put two on and two out for the Hens. A wild pitch proved to vital in the comeback as it advanced Rodriguez and Kreidler up a base, allowing the pair to score on a Juan Centeno single. Suddenly leading 6-4, Toledo brought in RHP Angel De Jesus to pitch the bottom half of the inning. De Jesus would throw a quick 1-2-3 inning, keeping the Cubs offense at bay.

Toledo tacked on another insurance run in the top of ninth as a Riley Greene leadoff single was advanced on a wild pitch. The pinch hitting Christin Stewart would take it from there, lining a single into right, scoring Greene and increasing the Hens lead to 7-4. RHP Jason Foley entered the game in the bottom of the ninth, giving up a leadoff home run before retiring the next three batters faced.

What's Next: The Mud Hens continue their series with the Cubs tomorrow with game three of a six game set. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m.

