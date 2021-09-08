Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Postponed
September 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Rochester Red Wings scheduled for Wednesday, September 8, at PNC Field has been postponed due to impending inclement weather and wet grounds. The RailRiders and Red Wings will play a doubleheader on Thursday, September 9, beginning at 5:05 P.M with gates opening at 4:30.
Due to the recent impact of Tropical Storm Ida, the playing surface has taken on increased levels of saturation in a short amount of time while still accommodating the RailRiders schedule with limited time for field work and recovery.
Tickets for September 8 can be exchanged for any remaining home date during the 2021 season.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester continue this series Thursday through Sunday. Tickets and promotional details for the remainder of the series are available at swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
60-46
