Tides Announce 2022 Season Ticket Renewals

September 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides announced today they are accepting season tickets renewals for the 2022 season. Each renewed account by November 5th will receive a Baltimore Orioles fanny pack, one per account. On top of that, those who renew their accounts by then will enter a drawing for a 2022 18-person suite night with $200 in food credits, based on availability. They will also be entered in a drawing for an autographed bat by Cedric Mullins, who played for the Tides in 2018-19 and started for the American League in the 2021 MLB All-Star game.

Season tickets will start at $650 per seat for all 72 home games. There is a $50 non-refundable deposit per ticket. The 2022 Parking Pass will be available for purchase in the reserved parking lots for $200. The 2022 campaign will begin on Tuesday, April 5th with a home contest against the Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox affiliate. The 2022 season will be Norfolk's second in the Triple-A East and is the 29th year of baseball at Harbor Park. The schedule features 36 weekend games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Gameday promotions and start times for the 2022 season will be announced throughout the offseason.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase 2022 season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. To purchase 2021 individual game tickets, fans can do so in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets via Ticketmaster. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $13 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $14. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $11. Children under two years old without carriers or strollers are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

