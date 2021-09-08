Homers by Rutschman and Nevin Lead Tides to Series Opening Win

In the series opener against at Durham Tuesday night, the Norfolk Tides beat the Bulls, 3-1. Norfolk won with the help of two home runs and great pitching, which held Durham to five hits and one walk.

In the top of the second inning, Robert Neustrom hit a double to reach second base. He scored when J.C. Escarra hit an RBI single to put the Tides up, 1-0. Escarra has a hit in four of his five games in September, hitting .313 (5-for-16) with two doubles in that span.

The second run of the game was scored by the Tides in the top of the fourth when Tyler Nevin hit a solo home run to right field. It was his first home run since July 16 at Memphis, snapping a 43-game homerless streak.

Ryan Hartman, who was the spot starter in place of Mike Baumann due to his call-up, was strong as the starter for the Tides, earning his first win with them after throwing 5.0 innings. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out five batters. His one run allowed came from the leadoff man in the sixth, Brett Sullivan, who hit his sixth run of the season. That cut the Tides lead, 2-1.

Relief pitching was stellar for the Tides. César Valdez threw two scoreless innings to follow Hartman, retiring six of seven batters faced. Eric Hanhold threw a scoreless inning himself for his third hold of the year to set up Félix Bautista, who went on to earn his second save.

The dagger was sunk in the eighth inning when Adley Rutschman hit his second career Triple-A home run. It was his 20th overall this season, which is ranked second in the Orioles farm system. That snapped a 15-game homerless streak, his longest of the season.

Rutschman's home run put the final score at 3-1, giving the Tides their second straight win. They've now won three of their last four games. Game two of the series is Tuesday night, with LHP Kevin Smith (3-4, 5.28) starting for the Tides. He will face Durham's RHP Aaron Slegers, who will be making his Triple-A East debut. First pitch in Durham will be at 6:35 p.m.

