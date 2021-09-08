Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 8, 2021

Wednesday, September 8th 7:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (51-58) at Nashville Sounds (57-52) Game 2 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #110 of 130 Away Game #56 of 65

LHP Zack Thompson (2-7, 6.61 ERA) vs. RHP Josh Lindblom (4-3, 2.77 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds dropped a high-scoring 9-6 affair at the hands of the Nashville Sounds in the series-opener at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night. After Nashville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, the 'Birds battled back, scoring three times in the third inning on a home run from Nolan Gorman. The bottom of that third inning proved to be the death knell for Memphis, as the Sounds scored six times. The Redbirds battled back throughout the night, as Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan each hit home runs, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 16-hit attack from Nashville.

Memphis Starter: Zack Thompson will make his 20th appearance and 17th start of the season for the Redbirds this evening. Thompson struggled in his last start against Gwinnett, allowing four runs and five walks, lasting just 2.2 innings. Thompson's previous start was his longest of the season, as he went seven innings and allowed just three runs against Columbus. Prior to his speed bump last time out, Thompson had been in a groove, allowing three earned runs or fewer in five of six starts. The 23-year-old has had mixed results in two appearances against Nashville this season, allowing five runs in 4.1 innings on August 19 and one run in 3.2 innings on May 14. Thompson was selected 19th overall by St. Louis in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Nashville Starter: Josh Lindblom makes his 19th appearance and 17th start of the season for Nashville tonight. Lindblom has been very effective in a Sounds uniform, posting an ERA of 2.77 in 84.1 innings with 92 strikeouts. Lindblom did struggle in his last start against Louisville, yielding five runs and three home runs in 3.2 innings. The 34-year-old struck out 12 in a start against the Redbirds on August 20, the most punchouts for any pitcher in a game against the Redbirds this season. Lindblom has also made eight appearances in the major leagues with Milwaukee this year, pitching to a 9.72 ERA in 16.2 innings. A 2008 second round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lindblom has pitched in 134 career major league games with the Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers, Athletics, Pirates and Brewers.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has put up video game numbers over his last 15 games. During that stretch, Yepez is slashing .439/.484/.912 with six home runs, 23 RBI, 13 runs and nine doubles. The 23-year-old has eight multi-hit games over that span. Yepez is leading Triple-A East in OPS and slugging percentage this season.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer reached base four more times in Tuesday night's game against Nashville. In 13 games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer has reached in 28 of his 54 plate appearances, good for a .519 on-base percentage. That is the best on-base percentage of anyone in Triple-A East since his call-up on August 24.

Hot Stretch for Kramer: Kramer Robertson has been on-fire over the last nine games. Robertson has multiple hits in five of those contests, going 16-34 with a home run, five RBI, eight runs, three doubles and two stolen bases. Robertson is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak and 18-game on-base streak, both the longest for any Redbirds player this season.

Parsons Proving It: Since moving to the bullpen, Tommy Parsons has been nearly unhittable. In six appearances, Parsons has allowed just two baserunners. He has eight strikeouts in seven innings, going at least one inning in all six outings.

