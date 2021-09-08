Chasers Allow Season-High 17 Runs in Afternoon Loss to Saints

September 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their third consecutive game, falling to the St. Paul Saints, 17-3, on Wednesday at CHS Field. Omaha (61-49) allowed a season high in runs while St. Paul (57-53) struck for six home runs, including two grand slams.

The Storm Chasers scored first, taking an early 1-0 lead when shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hit an inside-the-park home run in the top of the first inning against right-hander Drew Strotman (Win, 8-3). It was Witt Jr.'s 13th home run at the Triple-A level, 29th home run of the season, and second inside-the-park home run this season.

Right-hander Ronald Bolaños (Loss, 0-1) faced the minimum through 2.0 inning before allowed three runs in the third on an RBI double by Jose Miranda and a two-run homer from Tomas Telis.

Omaha tied the game in the fourth when catcher Nick Dini smacked a two-out, bases-loaded single to left field to bring in a pair. Dini went 2-for-4 for his seventh multi-hit game in 21 games played this season.

Bolaños allowed two more home runs in the fourth, solo shots to Drew Maggi and David Bañuelos. He threw 4.0 innings and allowed five runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two in his second rehab start.

St. Paul added 12 runs over the final two innings-six runs in the seventh and six more in the eighth. The Saints scored their first two runs in the seventh on an RBI single by BJ Boyd and a bases-loaded walk issued by right-hander Grant Gavin before Bañuelos launched a grand slam over the right-center field fence.

Bañuelos struck again in the eighth, driving in his sixth run of the game with an RBI single against right-hander Jake Newberry. Next, with the bases loaded and one out, JT Riddle hit a grand slam over the right-field fence. Miranda rounded out the St. Paul scoring, following Riddle's slam with a solo home run over the left-field fence.

Nate Esposito pitched for the third time this season and recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning, including striking out Mark Contreras looking.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series against the St. Paul Saints (MIN) at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday, when left-hander Marcelo Martinez (3-5, 5.82) faces right-hander Beau Burrows (2-4, 6.20). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

After a week-long series against the Saints, the Omaha Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs (CHC) from Sept. 14-19 and a five-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (PIT) as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch from Sept. 22-26, the final home games of the 2021 season. A special ticket package for the Triple-A Final Stretch is available now. For tickets and more information, visit omahastormchasers.com or call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.