Jumbo Shrimp Storm Back in Eighth to Top Knights, 2-1
September 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp flirted with perfection into the middle of Wednesday's game, and despite trailing 1-0 in the eighth inning, tallied three consecutive two-out hits to triumph 2-1 over the Charlotte Knights at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (63-47) has now gone 23-14 in one-run games this season, and has won eight times when trailing after seven innings of play.
Shawn Morimando was dominant on the mound for Jacksonville. He retired the first 17 men he faced in the ballgame, striking out five. Morimando yielded his first baserunner on a two-out double in the sixth inning from Ti'Quan Forbes. Adam Engel followed with an RBI single through the left side to put the Knights in front 1-0 and end Morimando's night.
The Jumbo Shrimp loaded the bases against Knights starter Alex McRae in the fourth inning, but were unable to score against the Jacksonville University product, who worked five scoreless innings and struck out six.
Then in the seventh, Jacksonville again put two runners on base but were again kept at arm's length.
The Jumbo Shrimp continued to knock at the door in the eighth, and finally knocked it down. Monte Harrison singled with one out and stole second to get into scoring position. Two batters later, Nick Fortes lined a single into left field to tie the game at 1-1. Zack Zehner continued the rally with a pinch-hit single off of Bennett Sousa (loss, 2-2). One batter later, Joe Dunand put the Jumbo Shrimp in front with a go-ahead single into left-center.
The Jacksonville bullpen continued its success. Austin Pruitt (win, 1-0) tossed 2.1 scoreless innings and struck out a pair, while Andrew Bellatti (save, 8) retired the side in order in the ninth for the second consecutive night. The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen has allowed just two earned runs in their last 32.1 innings of work. On the night, Jacksonville pitching allowed just two baserunners on the night.
Jacksonville goes for their fourth consecutive victory tomorrow night in game three of the six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, in which fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers.
It's also Military Appreciation Night and all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents will be provided free tickets (subject to availability) on behalf of Lee & Cates Glass. A complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance, or the day of the game.
Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Facebook.com/ESPN690JAX and on MiLB.tv.
