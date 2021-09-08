Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Wednesday

ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, September 9 at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

This is the 11th postponement for the Red Wings in 2021. There have also been two cancelled games, one suspension, four games delayed, and one game completed early due to weather.

Rochester begins a six-day, seven-game homestand on Tuesday, September 14 against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, September 15 is a single-admission doubleheader that begins at 5:05 p.m. Only 11 home dates remain in the 2021 season. Tickets are on sale at RedWingsBaseball.com.

